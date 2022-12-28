dayton-daily-news logo
JORDAN, Nancy

JORDAN, Nancy E.

Age 78, formerly of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles Jordan; nephew Aaron Croswell and niece, Megan Croswell. Visitation will be December 29, 2022, at the Berean Baptist Church, 6342 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Middletown, OH 45044, from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM with Pastor Steve Botts officiating. Colligan Funeral Home.

