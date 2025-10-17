Joseph Belton Jr.

Belton, Jr., Joseph W.



Joseph W Belton Jr age 80 passed away September 1,2025. He was born to the late Dorothy and Joseph W Belton Sr April 22,1945, he is proceeded in death by wife Pauline, brother Richard, sister Doris and friend Susan. He is survived by brother Roger Belton, nieces Candice and Amy, nephews Greg and Little Joe, cousins Elizabeth, Lucretia and Butch Marriott, special friends Graham Debbie and Clara. Close friends Giena Cara Janice and Chuck from Connells Bar. Joe was a proud Vietnam Army Veteran who served 3yrs, he loved playing his guitar, bluegrass music and singing MOUNTAIN DEW. Service at Dayton VA National Cemetery October 16,2025 at 2pm



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com