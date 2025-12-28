Joseph Brehm

Brehm, Joseph Eugene "Joe"



Brehm, Joseph Eugene "Joe", age 74 of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, December 21, 2025.



Growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Joe proudly worked as a paperboy and later a SOHIO gas station attendant to earn towards his tuition at THE Ohio State University. As a student in ROTC, he served to protect during the riots of 1970. He graduated OSU with a Bachelor of Science leading to the start of a computer programming career at NCR in Cambridge, Ohio. Within months he would have his first date with Alice McKenney, who would become his wife of 48 years after their marriage in 1977. Their honeymoon cruise would be the first of many great world travels together.



While at NCR, Joe would be a part of the team to create the first patented Signature Capture Algorithm, a key piece of a digital process we all use on a daily basis with modern handwriting capture. He would travel America and parts of Europe rolling out new products for NCR. He was an active member of St. Benedict's parish, attending mass weekly and serving the community as a Knight with the Knights of Columbus, and frequented the YMCA.



A wonderful father and grandfather, he enjoyed world travel with family, fishing in the backyard pond, tinkering with electronics and model trains, birdwatching, fun movies and puzzles.



Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Gloria Brehm.



He is survived by his loving wife Alice McKenney, sons Nathan Brehm, Aaron (Tami) Brehm, grandkids Coen, Lisa, Shane, and Blake, his siblings Anne Jackson and Tom (Cathy) Brehm, uncle Bill Kessler and many beloved cousins.



