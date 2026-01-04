Joseph DelPico

DelPico, Joseph D. "Joe"



DelPico, Joseph D. "Joe", 90, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, December 25, 2025, at Trustwell Living at Urbana Place surrounded by family. Joe was born September 19, 1935, in Rome, New York, the son of Angelo and Maria (Enfanti) DelPico. He was a veteran of the United States Army and later retired from Wright Patterson Air Force base, where he was employed as a Computer Equipment Analyst. Joe was an avid gardener and landscaper, and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Ruby (Brown) DelPico; son, Robert "Bob" (Tammy) DelPico; four stepchildren, Doug Falke, Tami (Gary) Hall, Craig (Tammy) Falke and Lynn (Jim) Parker; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings. His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 7 at 1:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



