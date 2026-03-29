Joseph Fournier

FOURNIER, Joseph R.



FOURNIER, Joseph R., age 97, passed away in Ohio, on March 25, 2026 after a lengthy illness. He was born August 2, 1928, in Sheridan, Maine to Fred and Rena (Duprey) Fournier. Joseph served 13 years in the U.S. Air Force as a heavy equipment operator. He returned to Wilmington, OH to open his own automobile repair shop, where he attained master mechanic status. In 1970, he joined the Madison Township Police Department, retiring with 28 years of service. In his spare time, he loved lawn care and Nascar. Joseph is survived by his sister, Elizabeth A. Hemingway; children, John E. Ames, Lucinda Ames, Renee O'Ryan, Lynne Michele Fournier-Wick (Laura); grandchildren, Jody (Tracy) Ames, Melissa Daniels, Jennifer (Dave) Carver, Jara (Chad) Collins, Michael (Sabrina) Fournier, Shannon (Ben) Estes; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters, wife, Janet (Lambcke) Fournier; mother-in-law, Minnie Mae Lambcke; daughter, Carol Sue "Susie" Collins; daughter-in-law, Joy Ames and son-in-law, Mike O'Ryan. "RIP 828" Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Rick Wright officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 pm until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County in Joseph's name.



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