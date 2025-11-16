Joseph Shumski

Shumski, Joseph "Joe"



71, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton. Joe was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1954 to Leonard and Anna (Skupsky) Shumski. He was a graduate of Fairborn Baker High School in 1972 and received his BS in Mathematics from Wright State University in 1976. Joe retired from Systems Evolution, Inc. in 2019 as a Principal Consultant. Joe is survived by his wife of 37 years Maryl (Clemm) Shumski; son and partner Tony Shumski and Andrea Kaiser of Columbus, Ohio; sister and brother-in-law Sandy (Shumski) Hammack and Tip Hammack of Castle Rock, Colorado; nephew and wife Eric Hammack and Lisa Hammack of Austin, Texas; brother-in-law and partner Dean Clemm and Meral Guneyman of Pennington, New Jersey; sister-in-law and partner Nancy Clemm and Diane Harrelson of West Hills, California; many cousins and a multitude of friends and colleagues. The family will announce a celebration of life at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



