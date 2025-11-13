Whitacre, Joseph W.



Whitacre, Joseph W., 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 10, 2025. He was the son of Joseph and Mary Catherine Whitacre, born July 11, 1939. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gretchen (Grote) and was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen (Muldoon). Joe is survived by his daughter, Laura (Kevin) West; grandchildren, Joseph (Katie) Whitacre, Robert (Erin) Whitacre, Rachael (Matt) Retta, Michaela (Tony) Kenney; great granddaughters, Sabrina and Luna Retta; siblings, Christine Wissinger, Steven (Connie) Whitacre and Irene (Ralph) Talkers; daughter-in-law, Lisa Slattery; numerous nieces and nephews and numerous bonus children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Whitacre; grandson, Michael Kenney and his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Sharon Whitacre. Joe graduated from Catholic Central in 1957 and the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy in 1961. He and his father and brother, Michael, operated Whitacre's Pharmacy on East Main Street for over 50 years. Joe will be missed for his kindness and generosity, but mostly for his keen sense of humor. His service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held 1 ½ hours prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.



