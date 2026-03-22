Joy Scoates

Scoates (Duncan), Joy Lee



Joy Lee Scoates, age 86, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2026. She was born July 2, 1939, in Richmond, Kentucky, and spent most of her life in Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Wesley Scoates; her children, Marcy Thomas (Victor) and Scott Wilcox (Emily); and her stepdaughters, Sally Wilson, Teresa Burkett, Lesa Rother, and Noel Scoates. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, andgreat-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend A. C. Duncan and Helen Duncan (Adams); her sons, Jeffrey and Marty; and her husband, Richard Wilcox. Joy was devoted to her family and her faith, serving her church throughout her life. She also contributed her time to FISH Food Pantry, Camp Fire Girls, and the Huber Heights YMCA. The family extends special thanks to Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services and VITAS Hospice Healthcare for their compassionate care. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 pm, Monday, March 23, 2026, at Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, Ohio (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322) The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 4:00 pm until the time of service. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angel Eyes of Ohio (angeleyes.org) or VITAS Hospice (vitas.com). To view the service for Joy, or leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.kindredfuneralhome.com



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