Joyce Buske

Buske (VanAusdal), Joyce Ann



Age 85, of Greenville, OH, was born on May 26, 1940, in West Manchester, OH and died November 24, 2025, at Brethren Home Retirement Community in Greenville, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Warren Buske; parents, Loren & Esther VanAusdal; Siblings Rolan Van Ausdal and Francis VanAusDal; son, Don Buske. Joyce grew up on a farm in West Manchester, OH but lived most of her adult life in Arcanum, OH. For the past 5 years she has resided at Brethrens Home Retirement Community. Joyce was a faithful, devoted wife and loving mother. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years and found joy in raising her children and being a homemaker. In later years she worked for the Darke County Health Department doing home visits, then at several nursing homes as a nurse's aide, and then at Wayne Hospital for many years. She also delivered flowers later on for the Village Flower Shop in Arcanum. Joyce was known for her kindness and compassion toward both people and animals. She not only treated people with respect and compassion, but she also was a great listener. When you talked to her, you felt "heard" and understood. To her children, she gave the gift of self-worth, to have the confidence to go out in the world to find their own path, whatever that may be. She also had a tender heart towards animals, especially those discarded or abused. She had many pets over the years, many times ones that no one else wanted. But she brought them into her home and gave them love and security. Joyce is survived by her children, Max Buske (Kathy), Theresa Stahl (Doug) and Anna Wyland (Dennis); brother, Roger Van Ausdal (Lois); grandchildren, Adam Buske, Brandon Buske, Rebecca Buske and Marie Walton (Zach) as well as many extended family members. Visitation for Joyce will be on Dec. 8, 2025, from 12-2 p.m. at the KREITZER FUNERAL HOME, 204 n. MAIN ST. ARCANUM, OH 45304 immediately followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.



