Joyce Hammond

Hammond, Joyce C.



Joyce C. Hammond, 79, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 26, 2025. She was born on August 24, 1946, in Dayton, the daughter of the late Junior and Helen Brooks. Joyce was a woman who treasured life's simple joys. She loved spending time with a good book, completing crosswords and word search puzzles, and sharing in the company of her family. She worked as a loan processor with Universal Credit Union and then dedicated several years of her working life as a clerk with the Salvation Army. She is survived by her daughter, Sherrie Day, and her beloved granddaughter, Kari, Cheyanne and Dakota; and great grandchildren: Aydria, Ember, Josh, Dominick, August, and Jo Jo. Joyce will be remembered for her kindness, her quiet strength, and the love she shared with those closest to her. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 12, at 1:00 p.m. at the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com