Joyce, Michael "Dugan"



Michael "Dugan" Joyce, age 65, of Dayton, passed away on February 11, 2024. He was preceded in death by John and Berta Joyce; his wife, Jo Joyce and grandchildren: Brendan and Bryna Jones. He is survived by his children: Teresa (John) McManaman and John (Kimi) Joyce; grandchildren: Brady Jones, Clara Joyce and Alannah Joyce; his brother, Kevin Joyce; his faithful companions, Buffalo and Lola; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A visitation will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Monday, February 19, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 12:00pm. Following the service, he will be laid to rest with Jo at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Dugan loved sharing stories, so for his service, please come and share your favorite story about him. To share a memory or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



