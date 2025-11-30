Joyce Stockslager

Stockslager, Joyce Elaine



Joyce Elaine Stockslager, born on February 8, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 26, 2025. She was a beloved member of her community, known for her warmth and dedication to those around her. Alongside her husband Ray, Joyce founded Stockslagers Garden Center in 1959. What began as a small venture transformed into a successful business that continues to thrive today, supported by her loving family. Joyce was also a longtime member of Trinity Church of New Lebanon. Joyce had the honor of serving as the First Lady of the Antioch Shrine during the time her husband, Ray Stockslager, held the position of Potentate in 2002. Her legacy is one of love, hard work, and devotion, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew her.



She is survived by her daughter Vicki (David) Bussard, son Duke (Jennie) Stockslager, daughter-in-law Barbara Stockslager, sister Suzanne Ross, and her cherished grandchildren, Andrea Hypes, Beth (Shane) Prier, Betsie (Jesse Emry) Stockslager, and Jacob (Kimberly) Stockslager, along with great-grandchildren Troy and Lauren Hypes, Samuel, Lizzy, Henry, Blake, and Daniel Prier, Elin, Edee, and Easton Stockslager, Hugo Emry; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her father Harold N. Duke, mother Ruth Duke-Dils, husband Ray Stockslager, son Scott Stockslager, and two great-grandsons, Emmett Stockslager and Simon Prier.



Visitation will be held on December 5, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Rogers Funeral Homes, located at 324 W Main St, New Lebanon, OH 45345. Following the visitation, a Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow the service at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice (2601 Mission Point Blvd., Suite 310, Beavercreek, Ohio 45431), Antioch Shrine Temple (107 E First Street, Dayton, OH 45402), or The Noble Circle Project (2555 S Dixie Dr UNIT 105, Dayton, OH 45409). www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



