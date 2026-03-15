Juanita Grimme

Grimme (Steinbrunner), Juanita R.



Juanita R. Grimme (Steinbrunner), age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2026, in Dayton where she was born on May 12, 1932. She was a 1950 graduate of Julienne High School and a devoted member of St. Anthony Church for over 65 years. She worked in banking most of her career, retiring from EDS (Third National Bank). She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Teresa Grimme; her sons and daughters-in-law, Dan (Tina) Grimme and Christopher (Jody) Grimme; grandson, Brian Grimme; brother, Charles Steinbrunner; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Juanita was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Frances Steinbrunner; husband, Edward Grimme Jr.; grandson, Keith Grimme; sister, Mary Ann Hobbs; and brothers-in-law, Robert Hobbs, Raymond Grimme, Herman Grimme; sisters-in-law, Arlene Steinbrunner, Louise Grimme, Betty Grimme; and cousin, Phyllis Koffman. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, from 10: 00 AM to 11: 00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, located at 820 Bowen Street in Dayton, Ohio. Following the visitation, a Mass will be celebrated at the same location, beginning at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Westbrock Funeral Home-Dayton is serving the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony Church or The Marianist Mission of Dayton.



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