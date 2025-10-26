Juanita Toland

Toland, Juanita F.



Juanita Francis Toland, age 96 of Middletown, passed away October 16, 2025 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born April 12, 1929 in Lucasville, Ohio the daughter of the late Curtis Grant Caudill and Hulda Marilda (Smith) Caudill. Her hobbies were sewing, cooking and gardening. In addition to her parents, Juanita is preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Paul Toland and son, Raymond Paul Toland. She is survived by four daughters, Shirley Grout, Pam Slone, Teresa, and Donna Paul; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and great great great grandchildren. Private graveside services were held, with burial at Butler County Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home.



