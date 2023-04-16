Jud, Henry

Jud, Dr. Henry Hugo Gustav "Hank"



Dr. Henry Hugo Gustav Jud ("Hank"), 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 6th, 2023, in Springfield. Born on September 19, 1934, in Rochester, NY, Hank was the second child and older son of Henry Augustus Jud and Gertrude (Kiel) Jud. He graduated as Salutatorian from Rush-Henrietta High School in Henrietta, NY, earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Degree from Valparaiso University, and then furthered his education at the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and a PhD with a major in Electrical Engineering. Early in his career, he taught as an Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at Valparaiso University; in later years working primarily for IBM and Unisys: as a manager of electronic systems development groups at IBM for the F-15, B-1, AWACS, Space Shuttle, and land-based computer systems, and as Director of Systems Technology at Unisys Government Systems headquarters. Highlights of his technical career included oversight of testing the computer used for the first Space Shuttle (IBM), determining how far the Minute Man Missile could miss (a stint at Autonetics Division of North American Aviation, Inc.), and managing the electronic printing study for reengineering of the internal document printing process at International Monetary Fund headquarters, resulting in the modernized technology used to print the documents on which every decision made by the Fund is based. Hank is predeceased by his first wife, Shirley (Ayers) Jud; his elder son Paul; and his sister, Lois (Jud), Stein. He is survived by Melinda (Barnhardt) Jud, his wife of 30 years; son Pastor Kevin Jud (Jeannette); daughter Carol (Chris Duda) Jud; daughter Nancy Sampson; and grandchildren Caleb, Jasmine, Heather, Emma, Nicholas, and Rebecca. He is also survived by his brother Richard Jud and multiple nieces and nephews. Hank delighted most in talking about his family; his work straight out of college on the "DEW Line," the Distant Early Warning radar system across Northern Canada above the Arctic Circle; and his work with Melinda on the Design/Build of an Amissville, VA, house. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 21st from 5-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Springfield on Saturday, April 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Friends may also visit from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. A later memorial service will be held in Northern VA, where he chaired the DC Metropolitan Area Valparaiso University Alumni Association for many years; helped design the building for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Reston, oversaw its construction, and led the Sunday School music program via guitar playing; chaired the Property team at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Warrenton, VA; and served for 13 years on the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's Virginia Synod state-wide diversity team. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gammon Underground Railroad House in Springfield or the Valparaiso University Engineering Department.



To view his memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com



