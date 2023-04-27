Judd, Martin H. "Marty"



Martin Harold "Marty" Judd passed away peacefully Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Hospice of Hamilton. Marty was born October 23, 1959 in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Wendell and Janice J. (nee: Smith) Judd. Marty served on the City Council for the City of Fairfield for 8 years, and served for one year as the city's Vice Mayor. He was employed as a driver with Butler County Regional Transit, and had also served as a bailiff for Butler County Juvenile Court. Marty was a member of Masonic Lodge 686 F&AM. Over the years, he also held many different offices with the republican party. He loved corvettes, and was a sports fan, especially loving the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed studying American History.



Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Marty leaves behind his loving wife Melissa (nee: Lintner) Judd; son Kevin Judd; step-son Ryan W. (Megan) Hudson; step-daughter Hannah Israel; brothers Mark (Penny) Judd and Mike (Cindy) Judd; sisters Shelly Judd and Missy (Tim) Jett; sister-in-law Gylaine Gilmore; grandchildren Tyler, Wyatt, Sam, Zeke, and Jace; his faithful canine companion Edgar; as well as many other family members and friends.



The family will receive friends Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 4 PM until time of Memorial Services at 6 PM, all at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH 45056.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Marty's memory to Safe Haven Farms, 5970 No Mans Rd, Middletown, OH 45042.

