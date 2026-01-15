Judith Apple

Apple (Boomershine), Judith E. "Judy"



Judith "Judy" E. Apple, age 91, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2026, at Brookhaven Retirement Community. She was born on September 30, 1934, to the late Karl "Mac" and Mabel Marie (Hay) Boomershine in Dayton. Judy was always taking care of others around her and proudly served as an Assisted Living Aide at Brookhaven for more than 17 years before she retired. Judy never knew a stranger and was known for her kindness and giving nature. She was an avid traveler and loved going on cruises with her family. Judy also enjoyed playing cards and board games with her family and friends, above all she cherished time spent with loved ones. Judy is survived by her daughters: Belinda Young, & Beth Grill, son: Steven Apple, grandchildren: Jason Young, Brian Grill, & Sara (significant other: Trey Weinland) Mathews, great grandchildren: Ellie, Elijah, & Emmi, brothers: Denny (Carol), Joe, Matthew (Lori) Boomershine, sisters: Diane Danes, "Susie" Jenkins, Mickey (Richard) Oliver, sister-in-law: Karan Boomershine, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brothers: Norman, Jerry, Michael, & David Boomershine, sisters: Cynthia Boomershine, & Sally Diaz, son-in-law: Wally Grill, brother-in-law: Gale Danes, and father of her children: Thad Apple. A Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, January 16, 2026, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) with a Service beginning at 6:00 pm with Chaplain Harry Stewart from Affinity Care Hospice officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SICSA.org in Judy's memory and for her love of animals. A Private Inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com