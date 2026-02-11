Judith Fischer

Fischer (Matthews), Judith Lee



Judith Lee Fischer, age 78 of Springfield, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 5, 2026 at Hearth and Home- El Camino. She was born November 9, 1947 in Xenia, Ohio, daughter of the late Donald and Helen (Sayrs) Matthews. Judith is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, John Fischer and son, Curtis Fischer. Judith enjoyed reveling in peaceful things. She spent time doing word searches, reading about British History, and watching westerns, mysteries, horror films, and thrillers. She was also an avid tennis and Ohio State Buckeye football fan. Judith and John spent time traveling, with some of their favorite places being Sydney, Australia and the British Isles. Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 13, 2026 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PAWS Animal Shelter or Amvets in Judith's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





