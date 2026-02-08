Judith Frech

Frech, Judith Anna



Judy was born May 10 1947 in Dayton Ohio. She was a graduate of Belmont High School and Wittenburg University. She retired from the accounting dept at the city of Dayton waterworks. Judy was a longstanding member of First Evangelical Lutheran church of Dayton. Since 2015 she resided at Mt. Healthy Christian Village in Cincinnati OH.



Judy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cincinnati Oh. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Annalise Frech and friends Patricia (Aszling) Schneider and Bill Schnier. She is survived by friends, Kathryn Schnier, Ron Schneider, Michael and Jennifer Schneider, Bob Schneider and Debbie and Steve Dicke. Celebration of life will be held February 14 2026 at 10am. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1553 Kinney Ave, Mt. Healthy OH 45231. Private family burial at Woodlawn Cemetary Dayton OH



