Judith Haun

Haun, Judith M. "Judy"



Judith "Judy" M. Haun, born in Pitsburgh, PA on June 18, 1935. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sr.; sons Douglas, Charles Jr. and Gregg; and grandson Dylan.



Judy is survived by her three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her loving friend Ben Rice, and a myriad amount of cherished family and friends.



Judy was a social butterfly and a style icon. She made a difference in the lives of everyone she touched. Judy was active with Leisure Club at Church of the Incarnation, Centerville Historic Society, NAIM, Red Hat Society Friends, Womans Civic Club, Woman Line, and she also volunteered at Bethany Village and Kettering Hospital. Her selfless loving heart blessed all those around her.



Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM on September 30, 2025, at Church of the Incarnation in Centerville. Visitation will be held the night prior on September 29, 2025, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home in Centerville. Judy will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com