Judith Madison

Madison (Pickett), Judith Ann "Judy"



of Centerville. With deep sadness, our beloved Judith Ann (Pickett) Madison, passed away on March 28, 2026, at the age of 86 years old while care at Hospice of Dayton. She loved going to Tennessee, especially in the fall for the beautiful changing trees. Watching, feeding birds and her squirrels. Loved going to watch country music with her friends. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 66 years, Lawrence Madison; brother Jim (Jackie) Pickett; brothers-in-law, Ronnie (Lucy) Madison, Von Madison, David Madison; sister-in-law, Phyllis (David) Bohannon, and Cora Lester, and lots of nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Bert Pickett, and mother Sue (Chalecki) Pickett; sister Jerry Pickett, and uncles and aunts. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm on Friday, April 3, 2026, at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel. Pastor Daniel Kroger officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 am -12 pm. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



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