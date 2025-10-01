Judith Mainous

Mainous, Judith



With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Judith Lynn Mainous, age 75 of Wayne Township, OH on September 26, 2025. She was born in Hamilton, OH on January 13, 1950. She was a graduate of Lakota High School and Kettering School of Nursing. She was a dedicated ICU nurse. She is survived by her first love and husband of 55 years, Randell Mainous; her children, Sara (Jeff) Mainous, Lori (Jamie) Harrison, and Jeff (Amy) Mainous; and her beloved grandchildren, Taylor (Zac, Silas, Violet), Lynley (Sean), Clayton, Madilyn, Raegan, and Mollie, who lovingly called her "Mimi." Judi was a proud member of Collinsville Church. She loved to sew, enjoyed fishing, planting flowers and had a soft spot for animals, but she found the greatest joy in her grandchildren-they were truly the light of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents; Wilgus and Juanita Stidham, her brother; Ronnie Stidham and her beloved dog; Sadie. Judi leaves behind a loving family, including her Bubby; Kenny (Debbie) Stidham; her "sister," Liz Mainous; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; special neighbors, the Kaylors; and dear friends-both locally and in St. Petersburg, Florida. Her spirit will live on in every hug, every laugh and every memory we will forever hold close. The world is dimmer without her, but our lives are forever brighter because she was ours. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 3, 2025, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005, starting at 4:00 pm until the time of the service at 6:00 PM. Feel free to make a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Hospital in celebration of her ever-giving heart and love of helping others.



