Judy, Leonard Fender Jr.



age 54, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. He was born in Dayton on April 20, 1969 to the late Leonard Judy, Sr. & Donna James. Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Kristi Judy; daughter, Katherine Judy; grandchildren, Logan, James, Ethan, Dylan, Allan, Aidan and Anthony; and many friends. Leonard was a loving husband, great dad and a doting papaw. He was known as a talented mechanic. Leonard will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for the family. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



