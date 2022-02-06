JUERGENS, Carl E.



91, of Springfield, passed away February 2, 2022, at Hearth and Home at Harding. He was born April 25, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio. He was the son of Carl A. and Augusta Mae Rader Juergens. He is survived by his sister, Juanita Juergens; sons Mark and John (Iris)



Juergens; daughter Linda (Rodd) Lawrence; eight grandchildren Michael, Andrea,



Jessica, Charlotte, Sydney,



Austin, Esther, and Maren; one great-grandson Jensen; and his loving companion, Sandra Hardman. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Joyce B. Juergens in 2010. Carl graduated from Olive Branch High School in 1948 and went on to graduate from Wittenberg University in 1951 and The Ohio State University College of Law in 1954. He was then Admitted to the Bar and was honored from the Ohio State Bar Association for 65 years of service. He also was honored for testing and processing notaries for over 50 years. Carl established Juergens & Juergens Law Firm. Other accomplishments include but not limited to serving in the US Army in Europe, Engineer Division from 1954-1956, traffic school instructor for Municipal Court 1957, taught Business Law at Wittenberg 1958, served at the United States Bankruptcy Trustee 1959-2005, a member in good standing in the Ohio State Bar Association, Clark County Bar Association Past President and member, 50 plus year member of 1st Lutheran Church, past president of 1st Lutheran Church, past president of 1st Lutheran Church Council, past president of Lutheran Community Service, associate member of Ascension Lutheran Church Indian Harbor Beach, Florida, former president and member of the Springfield Exchange Club, past president of North High School Band parents association and 44th Ohio volunteer member. Carl and his family traveled the world and spent many winters in the Indian Harbor Beach Florida area. Carl's family would like to thank everyone at Hearth & Home at Harding and Day City Hospice for their compassionate and professional care. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Bruce Kramer officiating; the service will be livestreamed on the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME Facebook page beginning at 11:00AM on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Entombment will be in Ferncliff Mausoleum. Memorial contributions are requested to the Nehemiah Foundation 616 N. Limestone St., 3rd Floor, Springfield, OH 45503. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



