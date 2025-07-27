Juergens, Jacquelyn "Jackie"



JUERGENS, Jacquelyn "Jackie", 90, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, July 24, 2025 at Forest Glen Assisted Living. She was born November 15, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Samuel R. and Alice M. (Shultis) Ward. Jackie served as the Director of the Volunteer Service Bureau for many years, was a member of the local PEO and Daughters of the American Revolution, where she was Regent of the local chapter. She stewarded the chapter through the renovation of the Pennsylvania House. Jackie loved life, loved America and loved planet Earth. She had a wanderlust that led her to visit 6 continents. She was the anchor to her late husband, U. Timothy Juergens, and loving mother to her five children. Survivors include her five children and spouses, Victoria (Jim) Morrish, Eric (Carrie) Juergens, Valerie Wilt, Christopher (Leslie) Juergens and Kurt (Sheryl) Juergens; sixteen grandchildren, Jessica, Trey, Andrew, Chris, Kate, Maria, Sam, Arianne, Samantha, Madeline, Will, Oliver, Winnie, Jake, Makenna, Kimberly; five great grandchildren, James, Mitchell, Miriam, Jacquelyn and Madeline, and one sister, Suzanne Roller. She was preceded in death by her husband, U. Timothy in 2007, two brothers, Donald and Jacque and her special friend Bob Pequignot. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 am in the funeral home with her grandson, Christopher Morrish officiating. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery.



