Julian (DeLapa), Paula C.



JULIAN, Paula C, of Springboro, passed away on April 24, 2023, at the age of 94. Paula was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 63 years, Tony. She is survived by her son Frank and daughter-in-law Carol of Cincinnati, sister Anne Pinti of Bridgeport, WV, brother Jim DeLapa of Coloma, MI, and several nieces, nephews and close friends. The daughter of Italian immigrants, Paula was born in Clarksburg, WV on October 2, 1928. In 1955 she married her longtime sweetheart, Tony, and shortly thereafter moved to the then small village of Springboro. Paula was a secretary at Springboro High School for 21 years. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care that Paula received from the staff at Bright Star Senior Living in Mason for the past 22 months, and from the team at Queen City Hospice during her final days. Visitation will be held at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May1,2023. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in Springboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Please visit www.anderson-fh/springboro.com to send an online condolence.



