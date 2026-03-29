Julie Wehner

Wehner, Julie Lynn



Julie Lynn Wehner was born on October 12, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio and died at home peacefully on March 20, 2026. She lived in Kettering, Ohio her entire life and graduated from Fairmont HS. She was a caretaker/companion for several women after HS. 'Miss Julie' became the school secretary at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Parish where she spent over 20yrs, assisting and supporting the many teachers, students and families that she became friends with. Julie will be remembered for her kindness, loving compassion and dedication to her Faith. Her extended family included the many women she associated with in her crocheting group, book club and many others. She loved reading, crafting and travel. Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Patty and Joe Wehner, sister Ann Wehner, sister-in-law Paula Wehner and nephew, John Wehner. Survived by brothers Pete Wehner (Margie) and Paul Wehner. Niece Caitlin (Lana) Wehner and her husband Greg Fister. Nephews Andy Wehner (Melissa) and Gabe Wehner (Alexis). 10 grand nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday March 31, 2026, 5-7pm with a Celebration of her Life at 7pm. At Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, Ohio. Catholic Mass on Wednesday April 1, 2026, 11:00am at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, Oh. Funeral procession after Mass to Calvary Cemetery and a return to St. Henry for a reception afterwards.



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