JURKAT, Edward William



Edward William Jurkat, 78, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Oakwood Village. He was born December 5, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Elmo and Kathryn (Finke) Jurkat. Mr. Jurkat was a member of the North Hampton Community Church and the Springfield Area Emmaus Walk # 17. He was the recipient of the God and Country Award as an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Mr. Jurkat was a Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served in the SAC Division working with the Titan Missile. Edward was the owner of Contemporary Energy Service. Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years; Cheryl (McGregor) Jurkat, four children; Susan Ana (Ron) Houston, Dr. Edward Blanco, W. Scott (Christine) Geyer and James (Brenda) Geyer, five grandchildren; Brandon Berk, Logan (Misty) Berk, John Geyer, Bryanna (Justin) Lampe and Justin Geyer, seven great grandchildren, one sister; Susan Staker and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter; Melynda Gae "Mendi" Geyer and his parents. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in the North Hampton Community Church with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to Rett Syndrome, the American Cancer Society or the North Hampton Community Church. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

