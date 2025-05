Justice, Harless E.



Harless Justice, age 83, of Fairborn passed away on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Soin Medical Center.



Visitation will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025 from 5-8pm at Fairborn Enterprise Baptist Church (1614 Stewart Blvd, Fairborn, OH 45324), with a funeral service to take place at 10AM on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at the church. Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery.



