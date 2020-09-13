MEADE, Scott Odell Age 54, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 19, 1965, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Sam and Bonnie (Campbell) Meade. He served our country in the US Air Force from 1984-1988 with an honorable discharge. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being outdoors. He loved his family, his music and his country. Scott never met a stranger and loved with his whole heart. A special thank you to Sarah See and Lori Clements of Hospice of Middletown for taking such good care of Scott and his family. Scott is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kelly Lynn (Theobald) Meade; children, Justin Scott Meade, Kendra Joy (Garrett) Howe; grandchildren, Addison and Charlie Jo Howe; parents, Sam and Bonnie (Campbell) Meade; sister, Stacy (Sean) Jones, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Odell and Ella Pearl Campbell; uncle, Denny Campbell. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, Sept 16, 2020, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Dave Churchill officiating. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Middletown or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com



