Kadel, Mary Margaret



Mary Margaret Elizabeth Kadel, age 105, of Westerville formerly of Springfield, passed away March 23, 2025 in Westerville, OH. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081 from 5-7pm where a funeral service will be held on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio at 2 pm. To view the full obituary please visit www.morelandfuneralhome.com



