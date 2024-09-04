Kaffenbarger, James Allen "Jim"



James Allen Kaffenbarger, 82, passed away peacefully September 2, 2024, while under hospice care in Clearwater, Florida. Born June 16, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio, Jim recently celebrated his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Jim was born to the late Oren and Opal Kaffenbarger.



Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Karen; his children James Allen Kaffenbarger, Jr. (Kim) and Ashley Vukovits (Frank); and his five grandchildren that adored him, James Allen Kaffenbarger, III (Jack), and Lucy Kaffenbarger of Elmira, New York; Stephen Vukovits, Austin Vukovits and Morgan Vukovits of Noblesville, Indiana. Jim is also survived by his three sisters, Beverly McNamara, Judy Melvin, and Barbara Hess.



Jim spent 77 years living and working in Springfield, Ohio, before moving to Clearwater, Florida full-time in 2019. He retired at the age of 52 but had a diverse and accomplished career that extended well past retirement. Jim served in the United States Army and Army reserves as an auto mechanic. He worked for International Harvester, owned a jewelry store, ran Kaffenbarger Construction, owned a race team and was involved in real estate development.



In retirement, Jim found joy in spending time with his grandchildren, including fishing, driving the four-wheeler and watching their sporting events and academic milestones. He had a special fondness for feeding the neighborhood dogs that visited his garage daily.



Jim was a good friend, a loving husband, a hardworking father, and a kind and generous grandfather. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you can make a contribution to the Humane Society of Pinellas, 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL 33759.



