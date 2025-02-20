Kaffenbarger, Laura Kay



Laura Kay Kaffenbarger, 81 of Springfield, Ohio went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2025. She was born to the late Norris and Mary Sanders on New Year's Day 1944 in Springfield, Ohio. Laura was a devoted homemaker, and a passionate environmental lobbyist, founding cf/WATER, striving for the protection of the Clark County watershed. She was a strong Christian, teaching Sunday School to toddlers for over 50 years. She is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Carl Wayne Kaffenbarger; children, Renee, Mark, Shelly & Amy; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild & other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Drive, North Hampton. Visitation will be from 10am- 12pm with the service to follow at 12pm officiated by Pastor Jim Welch. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to North Hampton Community Church or Pregnancy Resource Center of Clark County. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.





