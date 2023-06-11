Kah, Ralph

Kah, M.D., Ralph Edward "Skip"



Ralph Edward "Skip" Kah, M.D., 90, of Monroe, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born and educated in Middletown, Ohio. Ralph graduated from Miami University and The Ohio State University College of Medicine where he interned and completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology. After serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corp he returned to Middletown in 1966 to practice his specialty.



Ralph is survived by his wife, DeeAnn; daughter, Kathryn Lee Brown; grandchildren, Avery, Nela, Grace; sister, Zelma Kathryn Sandberg and nieces, Leesa and Lorie. He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph E. and Zelma Kah and sister, Shari.



Ralph was a Fellow in the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and American College of Surgeons. He was a life member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension where he served as a lay reader and senior warden. He was also a member of Acacia Fraternity at Miami University and Phi Chi Medical Fraternity at OSU. Ralph was a licensed private pilot and an avid sports fan and enjoyed reading and traveling.



The family would like to thank the staff at Mt. Pleasant's Health Care Center.



A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, June 17, 2023 at the Church of the Ascension, 2709 McGee Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Ascension or to the Miami University Foundation, Ralph and DeeAnn Kah Athletic Scholarship, 725 E. Chestnut St., Oxford, OH 45056.

