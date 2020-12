KAMBEITZ, Sister Mary Bernadette



Born Dec. 13, 1919, to Albert and Elizabeth (Reeb) of



Springfield, OH, died Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 100. She was a Sister of Charity for 83 years. She was buried in the Sister of Charity Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date, when it is safe to do so. Her death was not COVID-19



related. May she rest in God's peace.