Kanaga (Lewry), Karen



KANAGA, Karen L. age 87 of Englewood, passed away Thursday March 9, 2023. She was born on October 31, 1935 to the late Richard and Vera Lewry in Gary, Indiana. Mrs. Kanaga was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Edwin A. "Ed" and her daughter Nancy Mickel. Karen graduated from The Ohio State University. She was a member of Miami Valley Golf Club and a longtime and active member of Shiloh Church. Memorial Services 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16th, 2023 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Church in Karen's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

