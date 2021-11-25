KARACIA, Robert

KARACIA, Jr.,



Robert J. "Bobby"



Age 66, of Miamisburg, formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021. Bobby was born October 20, 1955, in Middletown, OH. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Karacia, Sr., in 1996, his mother, Gladys M. Karacia, in 2019, and his sister, Judith A. Karacia, in 2008. He is survived by his sister, Debra Karacia; 6 brothers, Tim Karacia of Miamisburg, OH, Paul (Leslie) Karacia of Germantown, OH, Gerry Karacia of Sarasota, FL, Jim (Julie) Karacia of Myersville, MD, Jeff (Linda) Karacia of Kettering, OH, and Doug (Charlene) Karacia of West Carrollton, OH; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. You may contact the immediate family regarding a memorial service being held at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association.

