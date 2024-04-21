Kareem, Zahirah "Brandi Walker"



Zahirah S. Kareem, lovingly known as Brandi Walker, age 49, of Reynoldsburg, OH, departed this life Saturday, April 13, 2024. Livestream Celebration of Life service 12 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am-12 pm. Family to receive friends 11 am-12 pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com