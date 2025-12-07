Birt (Hyer), Karen Dee



Karen Dee Hyer Birt, 84 of Springfield, went to be with her Lord Jesus on December 4, 2025. Karen's homegoing celebration will be held at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Saturday, December 13, 2025. Visitation will be held at 10 am. with the service at 11 am. Interment will follow service at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Karen Birt 4S Scholarship Fund c/o The Springfield Foundation, 333 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503. To view her memorial video, visit www.littletonandrue.com





