Karen Howell

Howell, Karen Ann



born on August 9, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on December 27, 2025, in Englewood, Ohio. Karen graduated from Kiser High School and Wright State University. She retired from Reynolds & Reynolds as an accountant. Karen was known for her great sense of humor, positive attitude, and good manners. Her passions included attending Broadway shows, photography, birdwatching, gardening, and listening to music. She made wonderful memories traveling with her beloved husband, Bill. Karen is survived by her nieces Lorraine E. (Patrick) McCoy, Stephanie K. Ziegeler, Kathryn (Daniel) Yoe, and Carla McKinney; her nephews James A. Ziegeler II, Michael Ziegeler, Robert Ziegeler II, and Richard Sisson; as well as her step-son Steve Howell and step-daughter Carol Dutcher. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Howell, her parents, Gerhard & Opal Ziegeler, and her brothers, Gerhard Ziegeler Jr., Robert Ziegeler Sr., and James A. Ziegeler Sr. Karen's legacy will live on through her family and friends and the countless lives she touched with her warmth and kindness. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 2, 2026 from 12-1pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 1pm. Karen will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To send a special message, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com