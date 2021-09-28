KARK, David Raymond



BRADENTON – David Raymond Kark died on September 17, 2021, in Lakewood Ranch Medical Center of COVID-19 complications. David had both shots! He was born in Binghamton, New York, on June 16, 1946, to Raymond Kark and Christine Snow and resided in Port Crane, New York, until 1964 when he moved to Dayton, Ohio. David is survived by longtime friend Donald W. Dunnington, several cousins including a special cousin Donnie Snow. David is also survived by five nephews, two nieces and their families along with many friends in Sarasota, Bradenton, Dayton, and Binghamton.



David was predeceased by his parents and four siblings,



Nancy, Charles, Diane, and Lesley.



In 1971 David joined and became manager of the Dayton Racquet Club. The premier private dining club of Dayton. He remained manager until he retired in 1991. After a brief



period of private restaurant ownership, David accepted a sales position with Dunnington Custom Builders, Inc. David led the sales team to great success in Centerville and Yankee Trace Golf Course during his employment. David retired from Dunnington Custom Builders, Inc. in June 2006 and moved to Florida in July of that year. He quickly tired of retirement and took a part time job driving a medical van with Doctors



Transport. He loved helping other people and enjoyed comradery with his dispatcher, Zac.



David's life has always had two consistencies: God and Food. David is a saved Christian and he loved food. In business and friendship, David was always the cook! And if you were in his kitchen or his server! BEWARE!!, he was very particular. David had a great sense of humor and thoroughly loved his friends!



GOD BLESS YOU AND MAY YOU LIVE IN OUR HEARTS



FOREVER.



GOODBYE DEAR FRIEND.





Visitation, Dinner and Memorial Service will be held at the Presidential Banquet Center, 4572 Presidential Way, Dayton, Ohio 45429.Dinner will begin at 5:30 PM followed by a memorial service at the center.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Faith Baptist Church, 4215 Indian Ripple Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45440 or the charity of your choice.