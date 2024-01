Karlos, Alexa Ray



Karlos, Alexa Ray, age 34 of Dayton passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024. Services will be held, 11:00 am Wednesday, January 17 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial, Calvary Cemetery



