Karmer, Mary



Mary (Groves) Kramer, of London, Ohio, passed away on October 18, 2023, after a three year long bout with cancer.



She was born on Dec. 14, 1942, in Columbus, to Robert and Ella (Arganbright) Groves. Mary attended school in West Jefferson and graduated from Springfield Catholic Central in 1960. Mary loved spending time with family the most. She enjoyed a good round of golf with her friends, playing Euchre, and her favorite time of the year, the holidays.



She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Leo Groves of London, Ohio.



Mary is survived by her loving husband, Paul, her sister, Harriett Stewart of Lebanon, TN, children, Julie Bowers, Michael Sachs, and Jennifer Sachs, grandchildren, Christina (Adrian Mata) Moore, Josh Moore, Justin (Linda) Bowers, Alaina Bowers, Liam & Luke Sachs, Hannah (Robel) Campbell, and 8 great-grandchildren.



We rejoice in knowing that Mary is in Heaven with our Lord and Savior, Jesus. We rest easy, in the faith that, one day, we will be reunited with her.



There will be a Memorial Service from Noon - 3:00pm on SATURDAY, November 4, 2023, at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN STREET, WEST JEFFERSON, OH, 43162.



