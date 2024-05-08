Kascsak, Norma Jean



Kascsak, Norma Jean, 86, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Norma was born May 23, 1937 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Michael J. and Stella A. (Ewanco) Kascsak. She retired from AT&T after 30 years and was a member of St. Raphael Church. Survivors include three nieces, Donna Stone, Kim McConomy and Karen (Alan) Paisley; nephew, David K. Kascsak; and great nieces and nephews, Cody, Ashlee, Thes, Kevin and Shannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David J. Kascsak. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 3:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.



