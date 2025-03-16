Kash-Miller, Jennifer



Jennifer Kash-Miller, 67, of Trenton, died on March 14, 2025 at Otterbein-Middletown. She was born on May 6,1957 to Owen and Venal (Garrett) Kash. Jennifer is survived by her cousins & many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her only son, Zachary David Miller; brother, Barry Kash; grandparents, Norman & Dolly Kash, English & Rhetta Lee Garrett. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 18, 2025 from 10:00 AM to11:00 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH. Funeral Service will be immediately following at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Trenton Gracepointe Church of the Nazarene, 220 N. Miami St., Trenton, OH 45067 or Hemophilia Foundation at Cincinnati Children's, PO BOX 5202, Cincinnati, OH, 45201-5202. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com