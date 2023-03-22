Kassman, Gerard C. "Jerry"



Gerard C. Kassman, "Jerry", age 91, of the Kettering and Miamisburg area, passed away March 18, 2023. He was born March 12, 1932 in Rochester, NY to the late George and Lauretta (Imo) Kassman. Jerry was a seminarian in New York and Ontario before entering the Air Force. He met his future wife, Georgi, while serving at Scott AFB in Belleville, IL. Jerry went into the very new field of Computer Operations working for General Motors for 30 years, before retiring to work part time at Sears Hardware. Jerry was very active in numerous community organizations and his church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Georgi (Poniske) Kassman and his sister Rose Mariam Miller.Jerry is survived by his children Sue (Larry) Sack, Jayne (Tim) Tegge, Barb (Mike) Phillips, Mary Kassman, Mark (Stephanie) Kassman; seven grandsons Dan (Erika) Sack , Joe (Allie) Sack, Tim (Sarah) Sack, Andy Sack, Greg (Margie) Clausing, Tommy (Claire) Caldarea, and Joshua Kassman; four granddaughters Julia Tegge, Nicki (Mike) Ziegler, Kelly (Ryan) Keough and Caitlin (Houston) Cornett. He is also survived by his six great-grandsons, Leo Sack, Colton Cornett, Carson Caldarea, Joseph Clausing, James Clausing, and Kai Keough; along with three great-granddaughters, Maddie Zeigler, Gabby Zeigler, and Eleanor Sack; his sister Joanne Schmidt, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerry loved to read, collect tools and garden. He never met a stranger, he loved God and loved his family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420. Jerry will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ascension Food Pantry or the American Heart Assoc. in Jerry's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

