KASTRUP, Linda Lee Linda Lee Kastrup, 66, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Marion. Linda was born on June 13, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Charles J. Corner and Mary D. (Hicks) Anderson. Linda graduated from Garfield High School in Hamilton, OH. She was a Cafeteria Manager at Marion Community Schools. Linda married the love of her life, Richard A. Kastrup, on February 17, 1979. They attended The Pointe Church in Marion. Linda liked having nice things but was a simple Godly woman. She always made sure that her loved ones and her friends never went without. Linda found fulfillment in helping others get through difficult times in their lives. She enjoyed volunteering her time and being a servant of the Lord. She was kind, feisty, and was a wonderful listener. Linda loved her family more than anything. She treasured her time with them. She enjoyed shopping, dogs, watching soap operas, and watching the Cincinnati Bengals play. Her family looked forward to eating her homemade cooking. When Linda and Richard were younger, they enjoyed dancing and teaching dance. Linda is at home and dancing with Jesus now. Linda is survived by her husband, Richard A. Kastrup, Marion, IN; children, Robert Kastrup, Mesa, AZ; Gregory (Shelley) Kastrup, Cincinnati, OH; Phillip Kastrup, Cincinnati, OH; Lara (Mike) Horsley, Swayzee, IN; and Kristina (Matt) Thorne, Upland, IN; sister, Mary (Roy) Doyle, Maysville, KY; grandchildren, Bradley (Natalie) Kastrup, Alexx Kastrup, Heather Kastrup, Ryan Kastrup, Myles (Rachael) Dennis, Dylan Horsley, Arielle (Danny) Dunn, Nick Horsley, Brody Risdale-Kastrup, and Alexis and Aiden Thorne; great-grandchildren, Alice and Renly Dennis, Leo Pride, Brayden Howard, Kaileb Oliver, Aubree Lay, Addison Kastrup, and Danny Dunn Jr.; nieces, Debra (David) Faulkner and Carol Doyle-Schooley; nephews, Wayne and Bobby Doyle, and Robert Corner; best friend, Jo Ellen Mayers; and great-granddog, Doug. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary D. (Hicks) Anderson; father Charles J. Corner; an aunt, Ruth Meyers; brother, Robert Corner; and nephew, Billy Doyle. The family will be having a private service. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Linda to Gilead Ministries, 212 N Baldwin Ave, Marion, IN 46952.


