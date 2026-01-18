Katherine Renick

Renick (Neyman), Katherine Ann "Kathy"



May 26, 1947-January 1, 2026



Kathy A. Renick, age 78, of Centerville, OH passed away on January 1, 2026. A beloved wife, mother, grand mother, great grandmother and cherished friend. Known for her kindness and laughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Renick; mother & father, Clara & Merle Neyman; twin brothers, David & Daniel Neyman; sister, Karen Downard. Surviving is her son: Aaron Renick (Gina); daughters: Michelle Mathis and Jess Wilbur (Glen); grandchildren: Miranda Mathis; Christopher & Alex Wilbur; great grandson: Jaxson Johnson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She donated her body to Wright State School of Medicine. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.



