Kathleen Bertolone

Bertolone, Kathleen Mary



Kathleen Mary Bertolone (née McCarthy), originally from East Troy, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2025. Born to Daniel J. and Dorothy M. McCarthy, Kathleen lived a life filled with beauty, curiosity, love, and deep appreciation for the world around her. Kathleen is survived by her devoted husband of more than 64 years, John Bertolone. John not only cherished her as his partner in life, but also mourns the loss of his best friend. Their bond was one built on deep affection, shared laughter, and steadfast support. She is also survived by her children, Anne (Brad) Walton and John (Shari) Bertolone; and her beloved grandchildren: Hayley (Kevin) Stern, Domenick (Holly) Bertolone, Spencer Walton, Natalie (Mitch) Bertolone, Noah (Katelyn) Bertolone, and Isabelle (Sam) Bertolone. She also leaves behind two cherished great-grandchildren, Brooks Stern and Charlie Bertolone, as well as her sister, Elizabeth McCarthy of Goodyear, Arizona and sister-in-law Kathleen Blaser of Kohler, Wisconsin. Kathleen was an accomplished artist whose passion for color, form, and discovery shaped the way she experienced the world. She found beauty everywhere-from a field of wheat to the feather of a bird or a simple sunrise. Even everyday objects, like ripe fruits and vegetables, struck her as "gorgeous." She delighted in sharing her artistic gifts with family, friends, and many local businesses and organizations, enriching countless lives through her creativity. Travel was another of Kathleen's great joys. Together with John, she explored nearly every state in the U.S. and ventured across the globe to places including Italy, Ireland, England, China, Pakistan, Brazil and Turkey. Her curiosity was boundless, and she cherished hearing about her grandchildren's adventures just as deeply-living many of their journeys alongside them in spirit. Above all, Kathleen loved her family. She infused even the smallest moments with delight-adding cream to her grandchildren's cereal to make breakfast "fancy," or playfully encouraging ice cream at any hour of the day. Her ability to romanticize the ordinary and elevate the everyday created a world around her filled with warmth, whimsy, and affection. She loved deeply and was deeply loved in return. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held in the near future, with details to be shared as they become available. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in her honor to the Seedling Foundation c/o Stivers School for the Arts Magnet Director P.O. Box 1858 Dayton, OH 45409 or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at curealz.org.



