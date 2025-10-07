Kathleen Gallihar

Gallihar (Franz), Kathleen A. "Kay"



Kathleen "Kay" A. (Franz) Gallihar, age 85 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, October 4, 2025. She was a graduate of Julienne High School and had worked for Northmont City Schools as a Teachers Aid. Kay enjoyed taking care of children and family members. She was a founding member of St. Paul Catholic Church where she was very active in church activities and where she taught religious education. Kay also enjoyed her card club and book club. She is survived by her children: Cindy (Mark) Kennedy, Bobby Gallihar, Jennifer (Jeff) Bielec, Beth (Craig) Kubasinski, grandchildren: Alli (Andrew), Kayla (Stu), Katherine, Jeffrey, Preston and Claire, great grandson: Braden, siblings: Thomas (Barb) Franz, Mary Rose Davis, Charles Franz, Julie Dillon, Doris Creech, Mark Franz, sister-in-law: Judy Catanzaro, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert "Bob" Gallihar, parents: Thomas E. and Doris M. (Foland) Franz Sr., and siblings: Martha Ankeney, Paul Franz, Joan Bertke, Nora Franz, and Michael Franz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Father Tony Fortman, C.PP.S. at celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.KindredFuneralHome.com



